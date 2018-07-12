Quantcast
help information
Clear
49.5 ° F
Full Weather

Nebraska troopers seize more than 240lbs of marijuana

Posted on 12/07/2018 by AP News

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana in separate traffic stops.

Both stops happened on Interstate 80 Thursday — the first around 12:30 p.m. near Grand Island. The patrol says an eastbound car was stopped on suspicion of following another car too closely. The patrol says a search of the car turned up 75 pounds of marijuana and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. A 38-year-old California man was arrested.

In the second stop around 2 p.m. near Lincoln, another trooper stopped an eastbound car on suspicion of following too closely. A search of that car turned up 168 pounds of marijuana and a bottle of Ritalin that had not been prescribed to the driver. The 19-year-old driver from Illinois was arrested.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.