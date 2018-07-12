Quantcast
’Significant’ announcement set in California bar shooting

Posted on 12/07/2018 by AP News

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Authorities say they plan to announce a “significant” development in their investigation of last month’s shooting at a popular Southern California bar that killed 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy.

Ventura County sheriff’s Detective Eric Buschow says the news will be announced at a press conference Friday morning at the sheriff’s station in Thousand Oaks.

He declined to release further details.

Investigators have said they don’t know why 28-year-old Ian David Long stormed into the Borderliine Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7 as people were dancing to country music.

He sprayed it with gunfire, killing 12 people before taking his own life.

Among those killed was sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was ambushed as he rushed into the bar to confront the gunman.

