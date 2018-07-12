H.E.R., Ella Mai, Mendes and more react to the Grammy noms

Reactions from H.E.R., Shawn Mendes, Ella Mai and more… Enlarge

LOS ANGELES — How some of the nominees reacted to when they heard they were up for Grammy Awards, which will be handed out Feb. 10 in Los Angeles:

“THIS IS INSANE. I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO SAY. 5 NOMINATIONS?????” — H.E.R. on Twitter, reacting to her nominations for album of the year, best new artist, best R&B album, best R&B performance and best R&B song.

“song of the year and best r&b song be de da doooooo” — Ella Mai, whose song “Boo’d Up” is nominated in both categories, said on Twitter.

“Unbelievable, speechless right now. I LOVE YOU.” — Shawn Mendes, nominated for song of the year and best pop vocal album, posted on Twitter.

“WHY DON’T YOU JUST MEET ME AT THE GRAMMYS! 5 nominations?! I am so honored @RecordingAcad and so proud of all my GRAMMY NOMINATED FRIENDS.” — Maren Morris, nominee for record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best country solo performance/country and best country song, said on Twitter.

“Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much.” — Demi Lovato, nominated for best pop duo/group performance for “Fall in Line” her feature with Christina Aguilera, posted on Twitter.

“Two?!” — Jonathan McReynolds, a nominee for best gospel performance song and best gospel album, said on Instagram.

“What a humbling list of friends and creative influences to be on. Thank you @RecordingAcad! We’re all on a group DM coordinating our #Grammy ourfits” — Patton Oswalt, nominated for best comedy album, said on Twitter.

“#DreamComeTrue” — Bebe Rexha, nominated for best new artist, posted in an Instagram video .