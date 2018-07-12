60 pregnant goats stolen from Northern California farm

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — A small businessman in Northern California is desperately searching for 60 pregnant goats stolen in an elaborate heist.

Brian Allen, owner of Green Goat Landscapers, tells the San Francisco Chronicle the herd was stolen from a field in Morgan Hill over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Allen says he left the goats and their guardian dog behind an electric fence so that they could feed on an abandoned driving range.

He says the thieves shut off the power to the electric fence, cut a hole through it and herded the goats into his trailer before driving off.

Allen says they probably distracted his 120-pound Anatolian shepherd guard dog with food. The trailer was later found but without goats.

He says the animals are expected to give birth in about two months.

