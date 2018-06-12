Steadman’s late scores gives San Jose State 67-65 win

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Michael Steadman drove for a layup and followed with a free throw in the final seconds to give San Jose State a 67-65 win over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night to halt a six-game losing skid.

The Spartans (2-6) had not won since beating Life Pacific in the opening game of the season.

The teams swapped the lead throughout as there were 18 lead changes with 16 ties. Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope made a layup for a 65-64 lead with 1:05 left in the game. Steadman quickly answered with a layup to retake the lead. Steadman was fouled when he pulled down a defensive rebound after Leon Redd missed a jump shot. Steadman, who finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, split a pair of free throws with four seconds left for the final score. Bethune-Cookman’s Wali Parks missed a trey as time expired.

Oumar Barry added 13 points and Noah Baumann, who hit three 3s, finished with 12.

Mark Gordon had 16 points for Bethune-Cookman (4-6). Redd was 3 of 9 from distance for 13 points and Malik Maitland added 10.