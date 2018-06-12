The Latest Mother, teen daughter found dead in apartment

MONROVIA, Calif. — The Latest on the deaths of a mother and her teenage daughter at a Southern California apartment (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Authorities have identified a woman and her teenage daughter who were found dead in an apartment east of Los Angeles and authorities are hunting for the mother’s sometime boyfriend.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say the bodies of 41-year-old Cecilia Meza and 17-year-old Kelsey Meza were found Wednesday after police in Monrovia were asked to check on their welfare after the girl had missed several days of school.

The apartment complex is across the street from Monrovia High School, where the teenager was a student.

Authorities are investigating how and when the victims died.

However, City News Service says investigators suspect they were killed by the mother’s on-again, off-again boyfriend. Authorities say 33-year-old Nimrod Perez Guerrero should be considered armed and dangerous.

He may be driving a gray 2014 Toyota RAV4.

___

7:01 a.m.

