The Latest Police didn’t know mom accused of killing twins

TULARE, Calif. — The Latest on Mother arrested after twin infants drown (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Police in central California say they had no previous contact with a 37-year-old mother suspected of drowning her twin 10-month-old sons, whose bodies were found in a motel room.

Tulare Police Sgt. Jon Hamlin said Thursday that investigators know little about the suspect, Heather Langdon, and haven’t identified the victim’s father.

Hamlin said police were called to a Tulare women’s shelter Wednesday night after staff complained Langdon was causing a disturbance. Shelter staff said Langdon could no longer stay in their facility and officers arranged for Langdon and her children to spend the night in a nearby motel.

Hamlin said officer would have called for mental health assistance if they believed Langdon was a danger to herself and children. Hamlin said the officers didn’t want to leave without finding shelter for Langdon and her twins on a cold and rainy night, so they found a nonprofit agency willing to pay for the motel room.

Langdon is being held in jail without bail. Jail records don’t indicate if she is represented by an attorney.

3:45 p.m.

Police have arrested a woman in central California after her twin 10-month-old sons were found drowned in a motel.

The Visalia Times Delta reports police arrested 37-year-old Heather Langdon Thursday after officers were called to the Virginia Motor Lodge Motel in Tulare for reports of two children drowning.

The boys were not breathing when officers arrived. They performed CPR and paramedics rushed them to a hospital, where they later died.

Tulare Police St. Jon Hamlin says the motel doesn’t have a pool but didn’t say where the children drowned.

He says detectives are working on determining what led to the drownings.

Hamlin says Langdon had been staying at local woman’s shelter but was asked to leave Wednesday night after causing a disturbance.