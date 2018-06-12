Broadcom Inc. Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. _ Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.12 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $2.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $5.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.58 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $5.44 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.4 billion.

Broadcom Inc. expects full-year revenue of $24.5 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have dropped 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen nearly 1 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $227.24, a decrease of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVGO