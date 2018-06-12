DocuSign Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO _ DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $178.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $192 million to $194 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $693 million to $695 million.

