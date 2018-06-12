Man convicted in drive-by shooting death of 8-year-old boy

POMONA, Calif. — Authorities say a man was convicted in the drive-by shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in Pomona.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the Los Angeles district attorney’s office says a jury on Wednesday found 36-year-old Sengchan Houl guilty of one count of first-degree murder, two counts each of shooting at an occupied dwelling and negligent discharge of a firearm, and one count of shooting from a motor vehicle.

Houl is scheduled to be sentenced next month, when he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In February 2017, Houl was in a car when he opened fire on a home and fatally struck 8-year-old Jonah Hwang in the head.

Jonah’s parents, Jonny and Karen Hwang, say Jonah had been adopted about three years before from an orphanage in Taiwan.

