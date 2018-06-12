Steelers-Raiders Preview Capsule

PITTSBURGH (7-4-1) at OAKLAND (2-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 13

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Pittsburgh 6-4-1, Oakland 4-8

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 15-13

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Raiders 38-35, Nov. 8, 2015

LAST WEEK – Steelers lost to Chargers 33-30; Raiders lost to Chiefs 40-33

AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 8, Raiders No. 31

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (8), PASS (8).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (22), PASS (15).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (31), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Raiders won last three home games in series since losing in 1995. … Steelers just 3-8 all-time in Oakland, also winning in 1970 and AFC title game in 1974. … Pittsburgh seeks to avoid first three-game skid since 2016. … Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has six TD passes, six INTs, 11 sacks, 86.1 rating in three career starts in Oakland. … Raiders only AFC opponent Roethlisberger has failed to beat on road. … Roethlisberger has 121 wins in regular and postseason with Mike Tomlin as coach, tied with Terry Bradshaw/Chuck Noll as winningest QB-coach duo in Steelers history. … Pittsburgh without injured leading rusher RB James Conner (ankle). … Steelers WR Antonio Brown had 10 catches, 154 yards last week and caught TD for ninth time in 10 games. … Oakland assured of 12th double-digit loss season in last 16 years; only Cleveland with 13 has more. … Raiders’ 10 sacks second fewest in NFL through 12 games since merger to six for Chiefs in 2008. … Oakland allowing 6.57 yards per play, most in NFL through 12 games since merger. … Raiders QB Derek Carr completed five passes that traveled at least 15 yards downfield last week, tied for his most in game past two seasons. … Carr tied Rich Gannon’s franchise record with seven straight games without INT. … Fantasy tip: With Conner sidelined, Stevan Ridley and rookie Jaylen Samuels should get most of load for Steelers. Ridley has 18 carries for 56 yards this season. Samuels has 12 carries for 31 yards but caught seven passes for 34 yards and TD last week vs. Chargers.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL