Most short-term vacation rentals banned at South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California voters have narrowly approved a ballot measure banning short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods outside downtown South Lake Tahoe beginning in three years.

The ballot measure came in response to growing concerns about parking congestion and noise at rental homes on the alpine lake along the Nevada state line.

The ban effective in 2020 affects about 1,400 short-term rentals outside South Lake Tahoe’s commercial tourist corridor. They still can be rented for up to 30 days a year.

The city estimates the new ban will cost the local economy about $4 million annually in tourist tax dollars.

An estimated 400 short-term rentals inside the corridor are exempt. The ban also doesn’t affect neighboring Stateline, Nevada.

The final results released by El Dorado County on Wednesday showed the measure passing with 50.42 percent of the vote, 3,517 to 3,459.