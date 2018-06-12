Dog severely injured after apparently being thrown off roof

LOS ANGELES — Authorities are investigating after a dog was found on the roof of a Hollywood apartment building with a broken back and severely injured hind legs.

KABC-TV reports the dog’s owner says police believe the dog was thrown from the top level of a four-story apartment building.

The owner says he hired a dog watcher through Rover, but when he came to pick up the 2-year old Shar-Pei/Beagle mix on Monday, the dog sitter said he ran off.

The owner says he found Milo on a rooftop where there was no access, so firefighters had to retrieve the dog with a ladder.

A Rover representative says the company has started its own investigation and is paying Milo’s medical bills. The dog sitter is no longer with the company.

Milo’s front legs continue to function and he’s expected to be outfitted with a wheelchair.

