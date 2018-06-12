US senators request reports in death of transgender migrant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three U.S. senators want federal officials to publicly release information about the circumstancing surrounding the death of a Honduran transgender migrant while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Roxsana Hernandez died in May at an Albuquerque hospital where she was admitted after showing symptoms of pneumonia, dehydration and complications associated with HIV.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed Thursday it has yet to complete an autopsy report.

New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Sen. Kamala Harris of California sent a letter this week to border and immigration officials.

The three Democrats requested documents related to Hernandez’s death after an attorney representing the woman’s family threatened to sue over claims she did not receive adequate medical care and was physically abused.

Immigration authorities maintain Hernandez wasn’t abused while in their custody.