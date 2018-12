Drug company to pay $360M to settle kickback probe

BOSTON — A pharmaceutical company has agreed to pay $360 million to resolve allegations that it used a charitable foundation to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston announced the settlement Thursday with Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc., which was acquired by health care giant Johnson & Johnson last year.

Federal prosecutors say South San Francisco-based Actelion illegally used a purportedly independent charity to cover the co-payments of thousands of Medicare patients taking its pulmonary arterial high blood pressure drugs.

Prosecutors say that helped the company convince patients to buy its drugs when the prices it set would have otherwise prevented them from doing so. The U.S. attorney’s office says that violated the anti-kickback law.

Actelion didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday.