Man suspected of false active-shooter reports in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Police have arrested a man suspected of making false reports of active shooters twice in recent months at two Southern California hospitals.

KBAK-TV reports Mario Thompson was taken into custody Tuesday after police swarmed Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield on what turned out to be a false report. It wasn’t known Thursday if he has an attorney.

Officials say the 46-year-old was wearing a security badge and had inserted himself into the investigation — alternately claiming to be a hospital guard or a city police officer. He is neither.

Thompson was also found with a pellet gun, pepper spray and prescription pills.

Investigators believe he was behind a false report of a shooter at Bakersfield’s Mercy Southwest Hospital in August.