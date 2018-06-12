No major problems in LA-area burn zones as storm moves in

LOS ANGELES — The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads but there have been no major problems in Southern California wildfire burn zones where there is concern about mudslides.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday in the Malibu area where the Woolsey fire burned a vast swath of land last month. But meteorologist Keily Delerme says unless powerful thunderstorms develop, rain totals likely won’t be enough rain to trigger mudslides or debris flows on charred hillsides. An inch (2.5 centimeters) total could fall in some areas, but most communities will see about half that.

Motorists are urged to use caution on mountain roads, where up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) is predicted at higher elevations.

Pockets of light rain will persist through Friday morning.