Mother, teenage daughter found dead in LA-area apartment

MONROVIA, Calif. — Authorities say a woman and her teenage daughter were found dead in an apartment east of Los Angeles and investigators are searching for a 33-year-old man suspected of killing them.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said late Wednesday that Nimrod Perez Guerrero should be considered “armed and dangerous.” His relationship to the victims was not clear.

The bodies were found when police in Monrovia conducted a welfare check after someone reported an assault at the apartment.

The Los Angeles Times reports the apartment complex is across from Monrovia High School, where the girl was a student.

Coroner’s officials are investigating how and when the victims died. Their names were not released.

Detectives say the suspect may be driving a gray 2014 Toyota RAV4.