Cal State Northridge holds on for 76-72 win

LOS ANGELES — Terrell Gomez made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points and Cal State Northridge held off Cal State San Marcos 76-72 on Wednesday night.

Blair Orr added 15 points and six rebounds while Darius Brown II had seven assists to go with nine points for the Matadors (3-5), who shot 50 percent.

Khalil Fuller scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Division-II Cougars, who got 15 points and six assists from Bryce Sloan while Asa Cantwell made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

The Matadors led 39-33 at halftime and remained in front in the second half, leading by as many as 11 points, the final time with 4:53 remaining in the game. The Cougars went on a 14-5 run to get within two, 74-72, but two free throws from Gomez with five seconds left sealed the outcome.