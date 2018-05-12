Pineiro, Wright lead USD to 73-61 upset of SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Isaiah Pineiro scored 21 points and Isaiah Wright had five of his 18 points in a key stretch in the second half for the San Diego Toreros, who stunned San Diego State 73-61 Wednesday night in their annual crosstown showdown.

The Toreros (7-2), under first-year coach Sam Scholl, fought through foul trouble to beat the Aztecs (5-3) for just the second time in the last 13 years.

San Diego shot poorly in the first half but trailed just 33-26 after the first 20 minutes, keeping it in reach for the upset.

USD missed all 11 3-pointers in the first half, but suddenly got hot from behind the arc, with five different players hitting long shots in the first six minutes of the second half.

Alex Floresca hit a 3 just 18 seconds into the second half and the Toreros came to life. Wright and Finn Sullivan added 3s, and USD took its first lead, 39-38, when Pineiro made two free throws after Jalen McDaniels was whistled for a technical foul.

Pineiro was called for his fourth foul with 10:57 to go to put the Aztecs in the double bonus and Shackel made two free throws for the Aztecs’ last lead of the night, 49-47.

Wright then gave USD the lead for good, converting a 3-point play and then scoring off a nice spin move to make it 52-49. Olin Carter hit a jumper and Tyler Williams a 3 for a 57-49 lead with 7:16 to go.

McDaniels fouled out with 3:11 left and Jordan Schakel joined him on the bench less than a minute later.

Devin Watson led the Aztecs with 22 points while Matt Mitchell had 13 and McDaniels 12.

USD outrebounded SDSU 32-30

BIG PICTURE

USD: The Toreros were without 6-foot-10 forward Yauhen Massalski, who sprained an ankle early in a loss at Mississippi a week earlier. He averages 7.6 points and 7.3 rebounds.

San Diego State: The Aztecs returned to full strength after an impressive 75-65 win at Illinois State. Nolan Narain didn’t travel because he had flu-like symptoms and Watson and Jordan Schakel weren’t feeling well.

UP NEXT

USD hosts Cal State Northridge on Sunday afternoon.

SDSU plays at California on Saturday night.