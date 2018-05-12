Another condemned California inmate found dead in cell

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A condemned inmate at California’s San Quentin prison has died.

Authorities say 47-year-old Joseph A. Perez Jr., was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night. He’s the second death row inmate to be found dead this week.

A day earlier 53-year-old Herminio Serna was found unresponsive in his own cell.

California corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton says investigators are trying to determine whether the deaths are related. She says neither appears to be a homicide, but autopsies have not been completed.

Perez was sentenced to death for the 1998 killing of 46-year-old Janet Daher, who was strangled and stabbed during a robbery of her home in Lafayette.