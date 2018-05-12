The Latest Magnitude 4.2 quake rattles California desert

RIDGECREST, Calif. — The Latest on an earthquake that struck the Southern California desert (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Authorities say a magnitude 4.2 earthquake has rattled Mojave Desert communities in Southern California. But no damage or injuries are reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. It was centered 55 miles (9.7 kilometers) northwest of Ridgecrest in Kern County.

Reports to the USGS indicate the temblor was felt in Las Vegas, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away.

The quake occurred at a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers).

___

2:19 p.m.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake has rattled communities in the Mojave Desert in Southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 1:40 p.m. and was centered 55 miles (9.7 kilometers) northwest of Ridgecrest in Kern County.

The quake occurred at a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers).