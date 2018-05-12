Raiders sign C.J. Anderson for remainder of season

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Running back C.J. Anderson has signed with the Oakland Raiders and could be in their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said that the move is insurance in case Doug Martin isn’t available. The Raiders primary running back since Marshawn Lynch went on injured reserve with a groin injury in mid-October, Martin is nursing a sore knee and his status is uncertain.

“Although we think he’ll be ready to go we can’t take any precautions,” Gruden said Wednesday. “We have to be ready. We have four games left to play and the Steelers blitz almost every play, so we needed a back. Fortunately for us C.J. Anderson was available and we’re happy to have him.”

A Pro Bowl back with Denver in 2014 when he had nearly 1,200 all-purpose yards, Anderson was released by the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 12 and had tryouts with Kansas City and Detroit before signing a deal with the Raiders for the remainder of this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL