Rams lose Gurley’s backup Malcolm Brown to clavicle injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown will miss the remainder of the season because of a collarbone injury.

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Brown is likely headed to injured reserve after sustaining the injury in the Rams’ 30-16 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Brown had a non-surgical procedure to reset his clavicle and will miss eight to 10 weeks, McVay said.

Brown has 212 yards rushing and five receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown catch this season as the backup to star running back Todd Gurley. Brown is also a key special teams contributor.

“It’s a big loss for our football team,” McVay said Wednesday. “He means a lot to us in a variety of different ways.”

McVay said Justin Davis, an undrafted free agent from Southern California in his second season, and rookie John Kelly will compete to fill Brown’s role. Kelly, a sixth-round draft pick from Tennessee, has not been active in the regular season after rushing for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the preseason.

