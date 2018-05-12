Woman sentenced for California DUI crash that left 6 dead

LOS ANGELES — A woman who killed six people, including her own sister, in a wrong-way crash on a Southern California freeway has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Olivia Carolee Culbreath pleaded no contest last May to six counts of second-degree murder.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says the 26-year-old was sentenced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Culbreath was under the influence of alcohol when she drove east in westbound lanes of State Route 60 in Diamond Bar in 2014.

Authorities said Culbreath had a previous DUI arrest several years earlier and a court had warned her about the dangers of driving drunk.