Man charged after tiger cub appears in YouTube star’s video

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man has been charged with illegally owning and mistreating a tiger cub that appeared in a video with YouTube star Logan Paul.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office announced the charges against 32-year-old Nicholas Perkins on Wednesday.

Investigators say they identified Perkins and the cub by watching one of Paul’s videos.

The video shows Paul introducing his dog to the tiger cub. Both animals appear scared at various times and the cub makes noises of distress.

The video also displays a message saying: “This was filmed in a closed and controlled environment with animal professionals.”

Perkins could face up to 2½ years in jail if convicted. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The tiger cub was taken to a Los Angeles County animal sanctuary.