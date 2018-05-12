USC lands Kliff Kingsbury as Helton’s offensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES — Former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury has agreed to become Clay Helton’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Southern California.

USC announced the hire Wednesday.

Kingsbury is considered one of the top offensive minds in football despite being fired by Texas Tech on Nov. 25. He went 35-40 in six seasons in charge of his alma mater, but the Red Raiders consistently had one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses.

Kingsbury was pursued by NFL teams after his dismissal, but he chose to join the embattled Helton at talent-loaded USC.

He replaces offensive coordinator Tee Martin, who was dismissed along with several assistant coaches after the Trojans (5-7) finished their first losing season since 2000.

