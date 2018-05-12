4 inches of snow in Reno, 3 in Carson City, Sparks, Fernley

RENO, Nev. — Significant snowfall made it down to the valley floors of Reno and Carson City for the first time this winter season, snarling morning traffic and forcing numerous school delays and cancelations.

The National Weather Service reported more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow Wednesday morning at its Reno office and 3 inches (7.6 cm) in Carson City, Sparks and Fernley.

Another half-foot (15.2 cm) was recorded at ski resorts around Lake Tahoe, where multiple-feet of snow has fallen the past two weeks.

A winter weather advisory for much of the region expired at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Interstate 80 was open with no controls over the top of the Sierra west of the California-Nevada line. But chains or snow tires were required on most other mountain passes.

A stretch of I-80 east of Reno was briefly closed early Wednesday.