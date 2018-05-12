Official Disneyland tower likely source of Legionnaires’

LOS ANGELES — A health official testified that a cooling tower at Disneyland was the likely source for all 22 cases in a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak last year near the California theme park.

Dr. Matthew Zahn with the Orange County Health Care Agency gave testimony Tuesday before an appeals board judge at the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Los Angeles Times reports Zahn said tests around the time of the outbreak showed high levels of Legionella bacteria in two Disneyland cooling towers. He said contaminated droplets likely spread to people in the park and beyond.

Disneyland is appealing fines brought by the state. The park says the source of the outbreak was not scientifically determined.

Upon questioning by Disney’s lawyers, Zahn said he could not be 100 percent certain that Disneyland was the source without additional testing.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/