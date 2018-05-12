No problems expected in burn zones as rain falls across LA

LOS ANGELES — A fall storm is causing slick conditions on Southern California freeways but isn’t expected to generate enough rain to trigger mudslides or debris flows on hillsides charred by recent fires.

The National Weather Service says Wednesday that most areas will see light showers accompanied by gusty winds as the system moves in from the Pacific.

More than an inch of rain could fall before the skies clear on Thursday, but forecasters say the threat of mud flows in burn zones is minimal.

Motorists are urged to use caution on mountain roads, where snow is coming down.

Light rain is also falling in Northern California.