Joiner, Suber lead CSU Bakersfield to victory

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Jarkel Joiner tied his season high with 22 points and James Suber added his second career double-double to propel Cal State Bakersfield to a 67-53 victory over NAIA Division II-member California Merced on Tuesday night.

Joiner nailed 4 of his 8 shots from 3-point range and added five rebounds and two assists for the Roadrunners (4-4), who never trailed. Suber, whose double-doubles have come in back-to-back games, finished with career highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds. Greg Lee scored 10.

CSU Bakersfield shot 48.5 percent in the first half and took a 37-25 lead into intermission. The Roadrunners didn’t attempt a free throw in the first 21:46 of the game.

Aaron Laflin paced the Golden Bobcats with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Kyle Daugherty scored 12 and Mason Westlake contributed nine points, five assists and four rebounds.

Westlake hit a 3-pointer to cap a 20-10 run and Merced pulled within 58-49 with 5:32 remaining in the game. Jarkel hit two 3-pointers to cap a 9-0 run and the Roadrunners prevailed.