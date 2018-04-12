Hunter’s career game leads Saint Mary’s past Bethune-Cookman

MORAGA, Calif. — Jordan Hunter had his first double-double with career highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Ford added 23 points and Saint Mary’s rolled to a 93-61 win over Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday night.

Hunter and Ford were both 8 of 10 from the field. Hunter was 8 of 12 from the foul line and Ford made three 3-pointers. Saint Mary’s shot 59 percent for the game and 64 percent in the second half — including 8 of 16 from 3-point range.

Malik Fitts had 12 points and Tommy Kuhse a career-high 11 for the Gaels (5-4).

Saint Mary’s led 36-31 at the half on the strength of Hunter’s 16 points, which was already a career high. A 13-0 run, with Hunter scoring the first four and Ford the last nine, doubled the lead to 26 at 69-43 with 11:20 to play.

Malik Maitland had 13 points for the Wildcats (4-5) on 6-of-9 shooting. Bethune-Cookman shot 39 percent for the game, 31 in the second half that included 1 of 9 from 3-point range.