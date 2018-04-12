The Latest Hall of Fame event mixes celebration, activism

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the California Hall of Fame induction (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Eight Californians known for their activism, artistry and historic achievements have been inducted into the California Hall of Fame.

The Tuesday night celebration mixed glitz and glamor with some calls for political action on global issues.

It was Gov. Jerry Brown’s last ceremony before he leaves office in January. Governor-elect Gavin Newsom has hinted he’s likely to put Brown in his first class of inductees next year.

Musician Joan Baez opened her remarks with a poem about California’s destructive wildfires and called for more action to confront climate change. Scientist and mountaineer Arlene Blum criticized the chemical industry for manufacturing toxic products.

Tuesday’s other inductees were actor Robert Redford, baseball legend Fernando Valenzuela, journalist Belva Davis, restaurateur Thomas Keller, former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and political adviser Nancy McFadden.

__

3 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown will induct eight Californians honored for their roles in film, sports, politics and beyond into the California Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Brown and First lady Anne Gust Brown chose the honorees for the last time before Brown leaves office in January.

This year’s honorees are: Actor Robert Redford; baseball legend Fernando Valenzuela; scientist and mountaineer Arlene Blum; journalist Belva Davis; musician Joan Baez; restaurateur Thomas Keller; former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee; and Nancy McFadden, a political adviser to Brown and other Democrats.

Lee and McFadden are being honored posthumously.

Brown says the honorees have inspired Californians with their “creativity and courage.”

The hall of fame exhibit is part of the California Museum in Sacramento. It was established in 2006.