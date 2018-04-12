Murder charges filed in deadly California border chase

EL CAJON, Calif. — A pickup truck driver has been charged with murder for a crash during a Border Patrol chase in Southern California that killed three passengers and injured seven others.

Luis Virgen also was charged Tuesday with gross vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving for the crash last Thursday in the San Diego County town of Boulevard.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Virgen, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen living in Tijuana, appeared in court but didn’t enter a plea. He faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted.

Authorities believe that Virgen was trying to smuggle people across the U.S. border from Mexico when Border Patrol agents began chasing the pickup, which reached speeds of 100 mph before crashing in the rain and ejecting all 10 passengers.

A woman and two men died.