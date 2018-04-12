Wilder hoping for a rematch with Fury ’ASAP’

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he wants a… Enlarge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he wants a rematch with Tyson Fury “ASAP.”

Wilder said in a conference call Tuesday that he’s “ready and willing to give Tyson Fury the opportunity ASAP.” The two heavyweights fought to a split-decision draw Saturday night in Los Angeles in one of the bigger heavyweight bouts in America in years.

Afterward, the British challenger said the two would “100 percent” meet again in the ring. Wilder says he doesn’t want to fight anybody else before a rematch.

He says, “Everyone is talking about this fight. It’s only right for us to go back in and do it again.”

Wilder (40-0-1) knocked Fury (27-0-1) down twice late in the fight, but was outboxed much of the way at Staples Center.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports