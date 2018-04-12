Gov. Brown to induct 8 into California Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Jerry Brown will induct eight Californians honored for their roles in film, sports, politics and beyond into the California Hall of Fame on Monday night.

Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown chose the honorees for the last time before Brown leaves office in January.

This year’s honorees are: Actor Robert Redford; baseball legend Fernando Valenzuela; scientist and mountaineer Arlene Blum; journalist Belva Davis; musician Joan Baez; restaurateur Thomas Keller; former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee; and Nancy McFadden, a political adviser to Brown and other Democrats.

Lee and McFadden are being honored posthumously.

Brown says the honorees have inspired Californians with their “creativity and courage.”

The hall of fame exhibit is part of the California Museum in Sacramento. It was established in 2006.