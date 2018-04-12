HP Enterprise Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. _ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $757 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7.95 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.85 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 37 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.51 to $1.61 per share.

HP Enterprise shares have climbed 5 percent since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPE