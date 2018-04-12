Icy I-80 causes spinouts, delays between Reno and Fernley

RENO, Nev. — Chains or snow tires are required on about a 12-mile (19 kilometers) stretch of U.S. Interstate 80 east of Reno where icy conditions have caused a series of spinouts and fender-benders west of Fernley.

Chains or snow tires also are required on the Mount Rose Highway connecting Reno to Lake Tahoe, but I-80 over the Sierra summit remains open and no controls have been ordered on most other area mountain passes.

The National Weather Service says about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow was recorded early Tuesday at Fernley and Fallon.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported multiple weather-related crashes on I-80 near Fernley as a result of a thin layer of ice and snow that coated roadways overnight.

Authorities say at least four accidents caused a series of traffic delays. No injuries have been reported.