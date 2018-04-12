San Francisco Marriott hotel workers approve new contract

SAN FRANCISCO — Marriott hotel workers in San Francisco voted to approve a new contract, bringing an end to a two-month strike.

Unite Here Local 2, which represents the workers, says they approved the contract with 99.6 percent in favor in a Monday vote.

It says workers will return to work Wednesday.

More than 2,000 hotel workers walked off their jobs across seven San Francisco Marriott hotels on October 4, demanding higher wages and increased job security.

San Francisco is the last of eight U.S. cities Marriott hotel workers went on strike to reach an agreement.

The strike in San Francisco disrupted conferences and vacations, and the loud chanting was unavoidable in the city’s tourist heavy downtown sector.

No details of the tentative agreement were immediately disclosed.