Police captain wins $2.3M settlement against Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Beverly Hills will pay $2.3 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a former high-ranking police officer who accused the police chief of harassment and workplace misconduct.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the settlement ends a years-long battle between Chief Sandra Spagnoli and Capt. Mark Rosen, who had accused her of denying him promotional opportunities based on his religion.

Rosen, who is Jewish, retired immediately after the suit was settled.

The Times says Spagnoli has had roughly 20 civil suits or employment complaints of racial and sexual discrimination filed against her.

She has denied the allegations, and tells the newspaper they might stem from employees upset with her efforts to change the department.

A Beverly Hills spokesman says the decision to settle was made by the city’s insurance company. He did not elaborate.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/