Man sues after mother dies in custody in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES — A California man whose mother died in 2017 while in custody has filed a lawsuit alleging she was denied medical care that could have saved her life.

The wrongful-death complaint filed Monday by Nathaniel Riley seeks unspecified damages from Los Angeles County and the city of Long Beach.

Riley’s mother, Angela Connor, complained of not feeling well after being arrested for an alleged violation stemming from a petty theft case.

The 42-year-old died in a cell. The suit claims sheriff’s officials said the cause was heart attack, but her death certificate stated the cause was “pending investigation.” And the coroner’s autopsy reported her death to be an “accident,” according to the complaint.

City News Service says representatives for LA County and Long Beach did not immediately respond to requests for comment.