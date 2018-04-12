Father arrested in death of 4-year-old girl in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 4-year-old daughter.

Officials said Monday that 23-year-old Charles Richard Lee is being held on suspicion of felony child abuse after the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital over the weekend. It wasn’t known Tuesday if Lee has an attorney.

Police say detectives launched an investigation when they were contacted by hospital staff after the child was brought in by ambulance on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times reports coroner’s officials have identified the young victim as Zaraellia Thompson. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Investigators have submitted a case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for review.