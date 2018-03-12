Spain, California family go to trial over disputed Nazi art

LOS ANGELES — Seventy-nine years ago a Jewish woman named Lilly Cassirer surrendered her family’s priceless Camille Pissarro painting to the Nazis in exchange for safe passage out of Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

On Tuesday her great-grandson will walk into a U.S. courtroom for the latest round of what has been a nearly 20-year battle to get it back.

Cassirer’s family is suing Spain for the painting “Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon, Effect of Rain.”

The work, valued at $30 million or more, has been hanging in Spain’s Thyssen-Bornemisza museum since 1993.

Cassirer’s heirs didn’t know where it was until 1999. They have been fighting for its return ever since.

Spain says it acquired the painting in good faith and should be allowed to keep it.