Overnight closures Dec. 11-13 for State Route 28 at Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada transportation officials plan to close a stretch of major state highway at Lake Tahoe for construction work during the evening and overnight hours three nights next week.

State Route 28 on Tahoe’s northwest shore will be closed in both directions between Incline Village and Sand Harbor State Park Dec. 11-13 from 8 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.

The closures are planned to allow for installation of bridges for a new-shared use path for bicycles and pedestrians along the mountain lake. The work originally was planned Dec. 4-6 but was postponed due to weather.

Single-lane travel with flaggers will be in place next Monday through Friday with delays up to a half-hour between the state park and Lakeshore Boulevard in southern Incline Village near Tunnel Creek Café.