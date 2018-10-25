Quantcast
Long lines await the migrant caravan if it reaches US border

Posted on 10/25/2018 by AP News

In this Oct. 23, 2018 image, a woman hands over her documents as her number is called to cross the border and request asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. The first obstacle that migrants in a giant caravan may face if they reach the U.S. border is a long wait in Mexico. To enter through San Diego, the wait in Mexico is a month or longer. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The first obstacle that migrants in the giant caravan…

TIJUANA, Mexico — A waiting game that plays out each day in Tijuana, Mexico, gives a glimpse of what the Central American migrants making their way northward in a giant caravan could face if they ever reach the U.S. border.

At Tijuana, people desiring asylum in the United States have to wait more than a month to proceed to the American side and make their case.

To make things easier, an informal system has been set up on the Mexican side in which the migrants are issued numbers. Every morning, the numbers of those who can go across to San Diego are read out.

That spares them from having to stand in line or sleep out in the open.

