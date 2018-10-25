Study LGBTQ characters on network TV hit record high

Quantcast
Posted on 10/25/2018 by AP News

This image released by The CW shows Nicole Maines in a scene from "Supergirl." A study says there are a record number of LGBTQ characters on network TV series airing this season. Maines, a Maine transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit over using the girls’ bathroom at her school, portrays the character Nia Nal. (Bettina Strauss/The CW via AP)
LOS ANGELES — A study says a record-high percentage of LGBTQ characters are part of the new network TV season.

The annual study by media advocacy group GLAAD also found an increase in the characters’ ethnic diversity, with slightly more LGBTQ people of color than white for the first time.

While the percentage of LGBTQ characters on scripted broadcast shows hit an all-time high of 8.8 percent of all series regulars, GLAAD says that number falls short.

The organization called on networks to reach 10 percent inclusion for LGBTQ characters in prime-time.

GLAAD praised the FX drama “Pose” for including the most transgender series regular characters ever on a U.S. drama.

Meanwhile, Nielsen announced it will begin reporting TV ratings for what same-gender couples and their households are watching.

