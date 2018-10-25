No. 14 Washington State visits No. 24 Stanford

No. 14 Washington State (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) at No. 24 Stanford (5-2, 3-1), 7 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: Stanford by 3.

Series record: Stanford leads 40-27-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

This game matches up two of the three teams in the Pac-12 North with one conference loss. The winner will be in position to challenge Washington for a spot in the conference title game, while the loser will be in a big hole.

KEY MATCHUP

Bryce Love vs Washington State D. Love has been much less prolific this season after finishing second in the Heisman voting a year ago as a sore ankle and spotty blocking have hurt him. Love has 348 yards on 87 carries, down from 1,014 on his first 87 carries a year ago, a drop of 7.7 yards per carry. He faces a Cougars defense that held Oregon to 58 yards rushing last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: QB Gardner Minshew. Minshew leads the nation in yards passing per game (392.1) and total offense per game (398.4), while ranking fifth in TD passes (23) and first in the Pac-12 in completion percentage (69.8).

Stanford: QB K.J. Costello made his first career start last year at Washington State, going 9 for 20 for 105 yards in a 24-21 loss. Costello has been much more potent as a passer since then and ranks third in the Pac-12 with 13.5 yards per completion and 8.7 yards per attempt.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington State has won the last two meetings following an eight-game Stanford winning streak in the series. … The Cougars are looking to beat ranked teams in back-to-back games for first time since 2002 against Arizona State and Oregon. … Washington State seeks second straight 7-1 start to season. … Cougars coach Mike Leach is tied with Jim Walden for third all-time with 44 wins at the school. … The Cardinal have lost back-to-back home games just once since 2008, falling to Washington State and Colorado in October 2016. They lost at home to Utah on Oct. 6. … Stanford CB Paulson Adebo ranks second nationally with 2.3 passes defensed per game. … Cardinal WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside is third in the nation with nine touchdown catches and has 13 TD receptions in his last 10 games.

