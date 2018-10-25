Twitter 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO _ Twitter Inc. (TWTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $789.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The short messaging service posted revenue of $758.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.6 million.

Twitter shares have increased 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 60 percent in the last 12 months.

