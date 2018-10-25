New Home 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. _ The New Home Co. (NWHM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period.

New Home shares have fallen 45 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39 percent in the last 12 months.

