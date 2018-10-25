McKesson Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO _ McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $499 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $53.08 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.56 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.20 to $13.80 per share.

McKesson shares have decreased 22 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen almost 1 percent. The stock has decreased 19 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCK